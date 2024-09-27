Apple working on AI-enabled HomePod with touchscreen and video conferencing features: Report
Apple's alleged upcoming smart home accessory, powered by the A18 chip, is expected to feature a touch display, built-in camera, and AI functionality. The device may support video conferencing and gesture controls, functioning as a media hub with a customizable lock screen in a square design.
Apple is reportedly working on a new smart home accessory that could feature a touch-enabled display, powered by a modified version of its tvOS software. According to recent leaks, the device may integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through Apple's latest A18 chip, potentially supporting hand gesture controls, FaceTime, and other video calling platforms, thanks to an embedded camera.