Apple's alleged upcoming smart home accessory, powered by the A18 chip, is expected to feature a touch display, built-in camera, and AI functionality. The device may support video conferencing and gesture controls, functioning as a media hub with a customizable lock screen in a square design.

Apple is reportedly working on a new smart home accessory that could feature a touch-enabled display, powered by a modified version of its tvOS software. According to recent leaks, the device may integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through Apple's latest A18 chip, potentially supporting hand gesture controls, FaceTime, and other video calling platforms, thanks to an embedded camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rumored product, referred to internally by the identifier "HomeAccessory," was first mentioned in a report by 9to5Mac. The same report cites previous discoveries of a code labeled "HomeAccessory17,1" found in Apple's backend systems, with the device reportedly codenamed "J490."

This new home accessory is expected to feature the A18 processor, the same chip found in Apple's iPhone 16 lineup. This addition could make the device capable of running Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI-driven suite of features designed for iPhones, iPads, and other devices. If realized, this would mark the first instance of an Apple HomePod incorporating AI functionality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of design, the accessory is said to come with a square display, distinguishing it from the more typical rectangular shape found on tablets. The screen might offer a customizable lock screen with various clock faces, resembling the interface seen on Apple TV. Reports also suggest that support for such a lock screen was uncovered in a recent tvOS beta update.

The device is also rumored to include a built-in camera, which would enable it to support video conferencing apps like FaceTime. Additionally, the camera could allow the system to recognize hand gestures, offering users a hands-free way to interact with the device.

Other anticipated features include user identification, allowing personalized requests similar to those on current HomePods, which can already be activated via voice commands. The device is also expected to function as a media player and AirPlay receiver, broadening its utility as a hub for entertainment and communication in the home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}