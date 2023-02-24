Learn from others' mistakes: 40,000 Dota 2 players banned, what not to do!
- Valve vows to keep fighting against Dota 2 cheaters by removing new exploits as they surface. The company thanked players who reported cheating and dealt with justified punishments.
Valve, the developer of Dota 2, has banned over 40,000 players recently for using third-party software to cheat during games. Though the exact software used hasn't been revealed, Valve has disclosed that it was able to access internal data of the Dota client, as per their blog post.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×