Most of us commute to work via cabs daily. There are chances that you may forget your wallet, bag and worse, your smartphone in the Ola, Uber cab. Cards can be deactivated, bags can be purchased new. But what about the smartphone which has all details from banking details to your personal photos. Of course, you can buy a new smartphone but there is a risk of data getting stolen or going in wrong hands.

Thankfully, there are some things that you can do to minimize the damage. Here, we bring you some steps that you can take to remotely control and erase data on your smartphone, in case you have lost all hopes of getting it back. Why we say that is because, both Ola and Uber offer support to report your lost item and get it back. You can raise a lost item request in their respective apps.

Now, coming to back to smartphone and the data it has, here are some things that you can do

First, is to track your lost smartphone. But to do so, Apple’s Find My iPhone and Google’s Find My Device must be enabled on your device. You can see the last location and track your smartphone’s current location using this feature. In case the device is turned off, you will only see the last location.

Second step is to erase your smartphone remotely. If tracking and finding your device does not seem doable, you can simply erase the data on your device remotely. Android users can visit the android.com/find to use Find My Device feature and delete the data on the smartphone running your Google ID.

Apple iPhone users will need to go to the site iCloud.com to erase the device.

Another step is to protect the banking information you may have saved on your phone. First thing first is to get the SIM blocked and then get a replacement SIM issued by your network provider with the same number. It is also advisable to change internet banking passwords immediately, once you get hold of the new SIM.