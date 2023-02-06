Left your smartphone in Ola, Uber cab? Things you can do to protect your data
- In case you left your smartphone in Ola/Uber cab, you should first contact their support team. If that doesn't help, you can erase your smartphone remotely
Most of us commute to work via cabs daily. There are chances that you may forget your wallet, bag and worse, your smartphone in the Ola, Uber cab. Cards can be deactivated, bags can be purchased new. But what about the smartphone which has all details from banking details to your personal photos. Of course, you can buy a new smartphone but there is a risk of data getting stolen or going in wrong hands.
