Legacy Killa HD's insights spark speculation: GTA 6 storyline length estimated at 35-40 hours
Fans eagerly await GTA 6's release following the impressive first trailer showcasing a Florida setting. Insights from Legacy Killa HD hint at a 35-40 hour storyline, generating discussions on the game's potential longevity. Rockstar Games gears up for the highly anticipated 2025 launch.
The excitement surrounding the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has reached a fever pitch among enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the next installment in the beloved franchise. Following the debut of the first GTA 6 trailer, which showcased a meticulously crafted rendition of Florida, fans have been left awestruck and clamoring for more details about the game's world size.