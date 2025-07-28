Legacy Kollection leak suggests Mortal Kombat compilation launches on 29 September, report

The release date forMortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, a compilation of classic entries from the iconic fighting game franchise, appears to have leaked ahead of an official announcement. According to multiple reports, the title will launch on 29 September 2025.

Notably, the leak stems from a listing that briefly appeared on the Xbox app, where users spotted the alleged release date over the weekend. Screenshots of the listing, circulated online and reported by IGN, show a 29 September release. However, some users noted a 30 September date, likely due to regional time zone differences.

Reportedly, the information first emerged on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, where several commenters speculated that a formal confirmation might arrive during the Evo 2025 fighting game tournament, which is set to begin on 1 August in Las Vegas.

Currently, the Xbox listing in India still displays a date of 6 June 2025, the dayLegacy Kollection was announced at Sony’s State of Play presentation, suggesting placeholder data or inconsistencies in regional updates.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is being developed by Digital Eclipse and will include the arcade, home console, and handheld versions of the first fourMortal Kombat titles. The collection is also expected to offer online play functionality, along with supplementary content such as an interactive documentary, interviews with original developers, and detailed lore archives covering major characters.

The game is set to release across a wide range of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and the upcoming Switch 2.

Digital Eclipse has not officially confirmed the leaked release date at the time of writing.

