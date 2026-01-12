LEGO announces first official Pokémon building sets for 2026 launch: Get Pikachu, Charizard and more

The LEGO Group has announced its first official LEGO Pokémon sets, developed in collaboration with The Pokémon Company International. The new range will launch globally on February 27, 2026, allowing fans to build and display well-known Pokémon characters using LEGO bricks.

The initial wave is based on characters from across Pokémon’s three-decade history and marks the first time the franchise has been recreated in traditional LEGO form.

Five Pokémon featured in debut sets The first collection includes five familiar Pokémon: Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. These appear across three separate sets designed primarily for display, with poseable elements and themed bases.

Pre-orders open today through LEGO.com/Pokemon and the Pokémon Center. The sets will go on general sale on February 27 at LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and the Pokémon Center.

Pikachu and Poké Ball display set One of the headline releases is the LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball set. Designed to recreate Pikachu emerging from a Poké Ball, the build features a dynamic pose mounted on a lightning-themed base.

The 2,050-piece set includes a black base shaped like a lightning rod, with energy effects around the open Poké Ball. A hidden detail references Pikachu’s Pokédex number, 25. Builders can choose between an action pose with the Poké Ball open or a seated display with the ball closed.

Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise in one large build Another major release combines Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise into a single display set. With 6,838 pieces, it is among the largest LEGO display builds produced by the company.

Each Pokémon features articulation and can be displayed separately or together on a shared base. The base includes themed design elements inspired by the environments associated with each character, along with hidden details revealed during the build process.

Pokémon Center pre-order bonus Customers who pre-order the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set through PokémonCenter.com in the US, Canada and the UK will receive a LEGO Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection as a gift with purchase, while stocks last.

Digital scavenger hunt announced Alongside the product launch, LEGO and Pokémon are running a digital scavenger hunt from January 12 to February 27. Participants will be asked to find hidden clues across LEGO and Pokémon digital platforms.

Those who complete the challenge will be eligible for rewards, including a grand prize trip to Pokémon XP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. The prize also includes access to Championship Sunday at the Chase Center and all three new LEGO Pokémon sets. A password required for the hunt will appear on Pokemon.com from January 26.