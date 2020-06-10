Lenovo launched a new laptop in India at a starting price of ₹ ₹26,990. Lenovo claims that the new laptop has a compact form factor and gets extra security features.

The new IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option, Wi-Fi 6 and two USB 3.1 ports for faster data transfer.

Lenovo will be selling the new laptop via Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores in platinum grey and abyss blue colour options, the company said in a statement.

"With the IdeaPad Slim 3, we can now ensure that our customers can make the most of remote working, learning and entertainment, as they adapt to a quickly changing environment. The device offers unmatched speed, intuitive design and excellent security, making it the right choice for today's customers in India," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

The new IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop weighs 1.6kg, is 19.9mm thin and is available in two sizes 14-inch variant and 15-inch variant.

The device provides a Q-Control technology to swap between Max Mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance, and Stealth Mode for the ‘quietest’ user experience.The new laptop also gets Cortana support.

For better privacy, the device comes with a webcam privacy shutter which can be closed when not in use this will discourage attacks from hackers. Another security feature is a fingerprint reader on the power button.

Owing to the surge in demand for work from home machines, laptop manufacturers are trying to introduce various products from different price ranges.

