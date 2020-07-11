Lenovo has announced the launch date of a new gaming device under the Legion branding. The manufacturer also sells a gaming laptop range under the Legion monicker. The company has announced that the device will be launched on 22 July. The launch date coincides with the when Asus will unveil its third iteration of the ROG Phone 3 .

The Legion smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench listings. There’s not much known about the device but the benchmark scores do reveal that the phone gets up to 16GB of RAM. Another confirmed piece of information about the new phone is that it will house the Snapdragon 865+. Since both Asus ROG Phone 3 and Legion are launching on the same day, they both will be the first smartphones to get the enhanced flagship chipset from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm claims that the new chip is designed for faster efficiency by almost 10 per cent for AI applications and gaming. The Kryo 585 CPU has a higher clock speed than the standard 865, which offers a 10 per cent performance increase. The Adreno 650 GPU offers a 10 per cent boost to graphics rendering. This will be the first time a mobile chipset will be capable of reaching over 3GHz frequencies.

The Legion gaming smartphone is expected to feature a FullHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The phone might feature a 5000mAh battery unit and UFS 3.1 storage for faster loading times.

The Legion is initially launching in China. However, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be launching first in India. The device already has a dedicated page setup on the e-commerce site Flipkart. The event will be help at 8:15 PM.

