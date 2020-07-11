Lenovo's Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22: Details here

The Legion smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench listings. There’s not much known about the device but the benchmark scores do reveal that the phone gets up to 16GB of RAM. Another confirmed piece of information about the new phone is that it will house the Snapdragon 865+. Since both Asus ROG Phone 3 and Legion are launching on the same day, they both will be the first smartphones to get the enhanced flagship chipset from Qualcomm.