Lenovo will be launching a gaming smartphone which will fall under the company’s Legion brand . The new gaming smartphone is expected to launch next month.

The announcement was made via a teaser poster that Lenovo posted on a Chinese social media network Weibo. However, the exact date of the launch hasn't been revealed yet.

Reports prior to the official announcement claim that the Legion smartphone will come with 5G connectivity as suggested by China's 3C certification website. The Legion smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device will get 90W fast charging support, and is expected to feature a "disruptive" cooling technology.

The display on the phone will get full-HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The touch sampling rate of 270Hz will provide a responsive screen. In terms of optics, the phone may carry a 64MP camera and a 16MP camera on the back and 20MP front facing camera.

Considering that gaming phone hardware usually consumes a lot of power, Lenovo is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery which will feature a 90W wired-fast charging technology. The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display.

With Inputs from IANS

