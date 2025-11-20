‘Less hair, same love’: Satya Nadella reacts to his 32-year-old Microsoft Excel demo going viral

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has reacted to an old video of him giving a presentation about how Excel works. Nadella responded to the clip from 1993, saying that he still continues to have the same love for Microsoft Excel despite the software being introduced all the way back in 1985.

A user on X shared a video of Nadella from 1993 when he was the Technical Marketing Manager at the software giant. In response, Nadella shared a picture of himself in front of a monitor with the Excel app open.

Nadella also wore a hoodie with the text, “Make Sheet Happen Since 1985”.

“Less hair. Same love for Excel!” the Microsoft CEO wrote in response to the viral post.

Nadella, then 26 years old, had appeared in a video for Microsoft’s DevCast call-in show. During the programme, a clip of which is going viral, Nadella demonstrated how to integrate data from an IBM AS/400 mainframe into Excel using Windows NT.

Microsoft’s new AI features for Excel Ever since the rise of generative AI, Microsoft has been continuously adding new AI features to Excel and other Office products in order to make it easier for users to get work done with these apps.

The tech giant recently added Microsoft Copilot in Excel, which allows users to create and understand formulas, analyse data for insights, highlight data, create custom filters and even add new columns and rows.

Just a couple of days ago, Microsoft added Agent Mode in Excel, which allows users to plan, execute and iterate multi-step tasks using natural language prompts via Copilot.

Satya Nadella on his love for Excel When asked about the enduring legacy of Excel in a recent podcast, Nadella said, “I think it's the power of lists and tables. It's just perfect.”

“It’s a blank canvas. It’s always going to be there. You may add lots of bells and whistles to it, and the same thing with spreadsheets,” Nadella added.

Netizens react to Nadella’s post Reacting to Nadella's post, one user responded, “If Elon Musk can go from bald to having hair, same for Pavel Durov, why can't you?”

“Everyone is an Excel lover until they have to deal with circular logic,” added another user.