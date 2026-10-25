Less than 20 folds, one cracked screen: iPhone Duo buyers raise durability concerns

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is facing early durability concerns after some buyers reported cracked inner displays within hours of receiving their devices. The reports came on October 23, 2026, when the smartphone was launched for sale in markets like China and Australia. The damage reportedly was on the middle fold line near the hinge, casting doubts on how durable the foldable screen is.

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The cause of the reported damage remains unclear, and it is too early to establish whether the incidents point to a design flaw or a limited batch of defective units. Apple has reportedly already replaced the devices for early customers, and pictures spread around the web show the same kind of damage in other units.

iPhone Duo screen reportedly cracks

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Midnight_Slump, who posted on Reddit and was cited by Android Authority, was one of the detailed accounts and claimed that their iPhone Duo had a cracked inner display effect after about six hours of use. The user said they had only unfolded the device less than 20 times until they saw something in the vicinity of the hinge was broken.

In their Reddit post, the buyer said that he felt something under the screen when he opened the phone, and there was a sound of cracking. It is said that the display got separated along the crease in the middle. The user went to an Apple Store later and got his device replaced.

Another Reddit user, Bitter_Offer7123, shared images reportedly collected from Chinese online communities. In the images there was damage in a comparable section of the foldable display, which further raised concerns that there may be a recurring issue.

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Similar damage raises questions about foldable design The incidents have led to speculations that the hinge and display crease of the iPhone Duo might be a weak point. However, reports do not clarify either the number of devices involved or if these are the same cause or causes.

Early reports from China and Australia surfaced as the device began reaching customers, according to Android Authority. Complaints might have appeared earlier in larger samples of buyers in other markets for this reason.

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Durability tests offer a different picture This is a change from early reviews and durability tests of the iPhone Duo. As per the initial reports, reviewers did not notice the same kind of instant screen failure that occurred. YouTubers Tim Pan and journalist Joanna Stern also made extensive folding tests, finding that signs of wear appeared after repeated use but that there has been no report of the screen breaking during the tests due to crease, according to Android Authority.

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Apple has reportedly replaced devices belonging to some affected customers, but there is no confirmed public explanation for the failures yet. Other reports here mention that the company will send damaged parts to its engineering teams for inspection.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.