Let Loose Event 2024: Apple may introduce a new AI backed photos editing app today
Report suggests Apple testing 'Clean Up' feature with AI editing capabilities, potentially for new iPad Pro with M4 chipset. The feature to replace Retouch tool in macOS Photos app for enhanced editing capabilities.
Apple is set to unveil some much-needed upgrades to the iPad range at today's 'Let Loose' event. However, just before the event kicks off, a new report from Apple Insider has revealed that Apple may also be planning to unveil a new generative AI-powered photo editing feature that can provide users with Adobe Photoshop-level editing capabilities.