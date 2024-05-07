Apple is set to unveil some much-needed upgrades to the iPad range at today's 'Let Loose' event. However, just before the event kicks off, a new report from Apple Insider has revealed that Apple may also be planning to unveil a new generative AI-powered photo editing feature that can provide users with Adobe Photoshop-level editing capabilities.

The report claims that this new feature, dubbed 'Clean Up', is currently being tested internally and will replace the company's Retouch tool within the Photos app in MacOS. The feature was reportedly found in a pre-release version of MacOS 15 in the Edit menu of the new Photos app.

The new feature will eventually replace the Retouch tool within the Photos app on MacOS, according to the Apple Insider report. Moreover, the Clean Up feature is expected to offer several advantages over its predecessor, including improved editing capabilities and the ability to remove larger objects within an image.

Although Apple is testing the new 'Clean Up' feature as part of its upcoming operating systems, the tech giant may ultimately decide to preview or announce it early as a marketing tactic for the new iPad models, the report added.

iPad Pro could be Apple's first ‘AI powered device’:

A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman had recently revealed that Apple is planning to introduce the new and powerful M4 chipset with the upcoming iPad Pro variant. Gurnman had stated that the neural engine in the new M4 chipset could allow Apple to unlock some AI capabilities in the iPad Pro range.

The Apple Insider report now adds that the new 'Clean Up' feature could give Apple a way to showcase the new AI capabilities in the iPad range. However, the report admits that Apple may not reveal the new feature at the Let Loose event, as WWDC is just around the corner.

WWDC is Apple's annual developer conference where the company unveils the latest versions of its operating systems for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more.

