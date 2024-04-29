Apple's ‘Let Loose’ event is all set to be held on May 7 at 7:00 am PT or 7:30 pm Indian time. The tech giant is expected to announce several major updates at the event, including the launch of new OLED iPad Pro variants and a 12.9-inch iPad Air variant for the first time.

However, just a week before the event, a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman has suggested that the upcoming iPad Pro lineup could be powered by the latest M4 chipset, a departure from plans to release the latest chipset with the iMacs, MacBook Pros and Mac minis later this year. Notably, the current-generation iPad Pro variants are powered by the M2 chipset, and the addition of the M4 chipset to the new iterations of the Pro lineup would suggest that Apple is ditching the M3 chipset for Pro variants altogether.

In addition, a new neural engine in the M4 chipset is expected to unlock new AI capabilities, and the tablet could be positioned as the first truly AI-powered device. The news comes just days after another Gurnman report revealed that Apple was once again in talks with OpenAI to bring generative AI capabilities to the iPhone.

Apple's iPad Pro Plans:

Apart from the latest M4 chipset, Apple is also expected to bring an OLED panel to the iPad Pro lineup for the first time. The Cupertino-based company is expected to bring the iPad Pro in two variants: 11-inch and 13.1-inch.

Earlier reports have indicated that the shift from LCD to OLED panels could lead to 10-15% reduction in bezels as compared to previous generation iPad Pro variants. Moreover, the upcoming iPad Pro variants are also expected to be thinner by 0.9mm and 1.5 mm respectively.

Apple's WWDC itinerary:

Gurnman states that Apple is likely to launch new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic keyboard and Apple Pencil at the Let Loose event on May 7. However, the upcoming event isn't expected to be a major in-person affair like the WWDC or iPhone launch event, instead, it is expected to be an online programme with Apple planning small hands-on events for some media members in US, UK and Asia.

