Let Loose Event: iPad Pro likely to be powered by latest M4 chipset, to be Apple's first ‘AI-powered device’
Apple's 'Let Loose' event on May 7 may introduce new OLED iPad Pro variants and a 12.9 inch iPad Air. Reports suggest M4 chipset for the Pro lineup, hinting at AI capabilities and potential partnership with OpenAI for generative AI features on iPhones.
Apple's ‘Let Loose’ event is all set to be held on May 7 at 7:00 am PT or 7:30 pm Indian time. The tech giant is expected to announce several major updates at the event, including the launch of new OLED iPad Pro variants and a 12.9-inch iPad Air variant for the first time.