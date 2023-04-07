Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath has recently shared a post expressing his views on the growing internet user base in India. In a tweet he notes how India’s market share in the global mobile internet traffic has increased over a period of 10 years. The share was 2% in 2012 and has now increased to 21% in 2022.

The data is sourced from Ericsson. As per the data, China accounted for 27% of total internet users globally in 2022. Together, both India and China account for about half of the global mobile internet traffic.

“India has gone from a meagre 2% market share (2012) in global mobile internet traffic to 21% (2022) in just 10 years. Let that sink in…This is as big a metric to gauge #progress as any," reads Kamath's tweet.

#India has gone from a meagre 2% market share (2012) in global mobile internet traffic to 21% (2022) in just 10 years. Let that sink in...



This is as big a metric to gauge #progress as any.#marketshare #Internet #mobile #traffic pic.twitter.com/TxwwSlxL4z — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) April 7, 2023

The internet user base has seen an exponential growth over the past few years, thanks to Jio. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom service was launched in 2016. Since then, there has been no looking back and the telco has become the country’s largest telecom operator with a user base of around 420 million.

As per the latest subscriber data collated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel gained 1.7 million and 1.52 million subscribers respectively in December 2022. Their user base expanded to 24.51 million and 367.60 million respectively.

While the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea lost a whopping 2.47 million subscribers in December 2022. The telco remains the only private telecom service provider who has not rolled out its 5G network in the country yet.

India launched 5G services in October 2022. At present, only Jio and Airtel offer 5G network service in the country.