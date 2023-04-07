‘Let that sink in’: Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath on India’s growing internet user base1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:37 PM IST
- Internet user base has seen an exponential growth over the past few years, thanks to Jio. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom service was launched in 2016.
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath has recently shared a post expressing his views on the growing internet user base in India. In a tweet he notes how India’s market share in the global mobile internet traffic has increased over a period of 10 years. The share was 2% in 2012 and has now increased to 21% in 2022.
