Let the 2022 World Cup begin! Google marks FIFA tournament with special doodle

Let the 2022 World Cup begin! Google marks FIFA tournament with special doodle2 min read . 12:07 PM IST
- Simply Google “world cup qatar 2022” on your mobile device to play multiplayer online games.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup event starts today. To celebrate the tournament, Google has created a special animated doodle showing two animated boots playing football. The tournament takes place every four years and attracts football (or “soccer") fans from all over the globe.
Over the next month, players from the national teams of 32 countries will compete in a series of elimination games. The event will conclude on December 18, when one national team will be crowned the 2022 World Cup Champion.
This year’s FIFA World Cup is being hosted by Qatar. The 2022 World Cup is the first-ever World Cup to take place in the Middle East.
Coming back to the special Google Doodle, tapping on it will take you to the FIFA World Cup 2022 page with live updates about matches and related links. Google users will also be able to play online games and compete with other players.
Simply Google “world cup qatar 2022" on your mobile device to play multiplayer online games. A Google doodle page says that people from around the world can work together to help their favorite team score the most goals.
Once a real-life match is set in the World Cup schedule, it will appear in the game menu. Pick the game and team you want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual goals. The virtual match will end when the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match. Eventually, a winner will be announced for the virtual game.
The opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 pits Qatar against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium. Ecuador will return to the FIFA World Cup finals after an eight-year absence while Qatar will compete on the largest international platform for the first time in their history.
