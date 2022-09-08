‘Let us know it when it folds’: Samsung takes a dig at Apple iPhone 14, again!

Samsung trolled Apple for its iPhone notch, removal of headphone jack and even when the company decided not to ship the chargers along with the smartphones.
This is not the first time when the Korean smartphone brand, Samsung, has trolled its strong rival Apple. Samsung has tweeted which reads "Let us know when it folds." This tweet is believed to mock Apple for not having a foldable iPhone, yet. However, there are speculations that Apple is currently planning to work on a foldable iPhone. Although there is no official confirmation from the American tech giant.
Apple launched its iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on Wednesday. The iPhone 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island notch design is getting a lot of attention. Moreover, the iPhone cameras come with powerful sensors and high resolution 4K video recording capabilities. Samsung trolled Apple for its iPhone notch, removal of headphone jack and even when the company decided not to ship the chargers along with the smartphones.
Last week also, before the Apple launch event, Samsung took a gig at the iPhone through a parody video. The Korean giant mocked Apple’s Far Out event invitation and instead showed off the features of its latest products- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung does not seem to stop here. Samsung Mobile US’ has now gone to share a range of cryptic tweets which are indirectly attacking the new iPhone colour variant which is Purple.
“Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic," tweeted Samsung after the launch of Apple's premium line of products like Smart Watch 8 series, iPhones and all new Airpods Pro. The launch of Apple products at its annual fest also triggered meme fest over other social media platforms as well. Steve Jobs's daughter might have a different take on the iPhone launch, when Wednesday morning's keynote found a reply in a meme from the former CEO of Apple's younger daughter.
Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, has joined the wagon when she shared a screenshot of a viral tweet, showing a man posing with a shirt identical to the one he’s wearing. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today," the tweet reads.
It seems like Eve's meme echoes what many Apple loyalists have also been feeling in terms of the innovative spirit of the Bay Area tech giant. Apple enthusiasts have often pointed out that the tech-giant's creativity might have taken a hit post their legendary albeit mercurial CEO Steve Jobs’ death in 2011.
