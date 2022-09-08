‘Let us know it when it folds’: Samsung takes a dig at Apple iPhone 14, again!

This is not the first time when the Korean smartphone brand, Samsung, has trolled its strong rival Apple. Samsung has tweeted which reads "Let us know when it folds." This tweet is believed to mock Apple for not having a foldable iPhone, yet. However, there are speculations that Apple is currently planning to work on a foldable iPhone. Although there is no official confirmation from the American tech giant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}