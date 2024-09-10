‘Let Us Know When It Folds’: Samsung revives 2022 tweet to troll Apple’s iPhone 16 launch
Samsung reignited its rivalry with Apple after the iPhone 16 reveal, mocking the absence of foldable phones in Apple's lineup. The playful social media exchange sparked reactions from fans, emphasizing the ongoing competition and innovation between the two tech giants.
Korean tech giant Samsung has reignited its playful rivalry with Apple following the Cupertino-based company's major hardware launch event. Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime event on Monday, alongside other new products such as the Apple Watch Series 10, an updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a refreshed AirPods lineup. The event also included exciting updates to iOS 18, showcasing Apple’s latest innovations.