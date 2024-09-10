Samsung reignited its rivalry with Apple after the iPhone 16 reveal, mocking the absence of foldable phones in Apple's lineup. The playful social media exchange sparked reactions from fans, emphasizing the ongoing competition and innovation between the two tech giants.

Korean tech giant Samsung has reignited its playful rivalry with Apple following the Cupertino-based company's major hardware launch event. Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime event on Monday, alongside other new products such as the Apple Watch Series 10, an updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a refreshed AirPods lineup. The event also included exciting updates to iOS 18, showcasing Apple’s latest innovations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, while the tech world buzzed with excitement over Apple's announcements, Samsung seized the moment to take a cheeky jab at its competitor. On its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Samsung reposted a playful dig from 2022 that read, “Let us know when it folds." This comment, aimed at Apple’s continued absence from the foldable smartphone market, was a clear nod to Samsung’s own advancements in the segment, particularly with its popular Galaxy Z Fold6.

Samsung followed up the post with a new addition: “Still waiting......," making it clear that the rivalry between the two giants is alive and well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with users weighing in on both sides of the debate. Many Samsung fans found the humor in the situation, with one user, TechWhirl Ultimate, responding with a snarky, “It can easily fold......once," poking fun at Apple’s iPhones.

Meanwhile, Apple loyalists quickly jumped to the company’s defense. “Can you airdrop?" one user quipped, highlighting a popular Apple feature. Another pointed out the irony of the rivalry by saying, “You guys will know before lol, you supply the display," referencing the fact that Samsung manufactures displays for Apple devices.

The playful exchange once again underscores the ongoing competition between the two tech giants, as both continue to innovate in their own unique ways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}