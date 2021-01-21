LG launches new 4K monitor in India for better work-from-home ergonomics

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LG launched its new range of LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitors - 32UN880. The monitor is built with ergonomics in mind and gives the users multiple options to customise the position of the screen. The new monitors can pivot, swivel, extend/retract. The height and tilt can also be improved for better posture. The new LG 32UN880 Monitor also comes with an ergonomic stand with C-Clamp.

The company claims that Ergo’s USB-C One Cable provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.

Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics said, “Despite the widespread economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has significantly increased the amount of time people spend at their desk which has created massive health issues and affected the productivity of employees. We at LG are extremely delighted to announce our new and innovative launch of monitors specially designed to help users experience maximum productivity and efficiency during times like these. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are certain that Ergo will prove to be a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant time at their desk through its technologically and ergonomically advanced design and start-of-the-art features that helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability and ton range of movement, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation", he added.

