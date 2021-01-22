LG launches new smartphone K42 in India at ₹10,990 with 2-yr warranty, one-time screen replacement2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 07:06 PM IST
LG Electronics unveiled the LG K42 smartphone in India. The company claims that the LG K42 passed the Mil-Std 810G durability test and has been verified by the strict US Military Standard Tests.
The phone will be available through Flipkart from 26 January and will be priced at ₹10,990 with 2-year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement. The phone will be available in Green and Grey colours.
The K42 comes equipped with a rear quad camera. The smartphone gets a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display.
The rear quad cameras come with AI capabilities. The phone gets a 13MP primary camera , 5MP wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone also sports an 8MP Selfie front camera.
The LG K42 comes with its 3D sound engine, AI technology and a 4000mAH battery. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
In terms of durability, the company claims that the device is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US Military defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc.
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said “Consumers today are looking for affordable smartphones that not only sport an advanced camera technology but also has a sturdy build for longer life. Catering to this need, the LG K42 sets new standards of performance, innovation, and durability. The K42 with its quad-camera arrays, immersive large-screen displays, cutting-edge features and military grade durability is a value for money product that will provide the right edge to our new age consumers. We are confident that the K42 will be a game changer in the category and deliver an elevated experience to our consumers. We are firmly committed to the Make in India vision and the LGK42 will be made in India. “
