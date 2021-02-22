OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >LG launches W41 series smartphones: Price, other details
LG launches W41 series smartphones: Price, other details

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 05:16 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The W41 smartphones come with a 6.55-inch hole punch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio
  • The display just gets a resolution of 1600x720

LG Electronics unveiled the W41-series smartphones; the W41, W41+ and W41 Pro. The W41 smartphone series starts at a price of 13,490. According to the company, the new smartphones will be available across all major retailers.

The W41 smartphones come with a 6.55-inch hole punch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display just gets a resolution of 1600x720. The W41 smartphones sport a 5000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Helio G35 2.3 GHz octa-core chipset.

The W41 smartphones come with an 8MP front camera and a rear quad cameras setup with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also gets features such as dual cam bokeh, high dynamic range (HDR), and 12 live filters.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said, “AS a consumer centric brand, LG understands the need of its consumers. Keeping up with the latest trends our W41 range of smartphones tick all the right boxes. The latest smartphone range is an embodiment of LG’s commitment towards meaningful innovation to provide consumers with a stylish and powerful smartphone that caters to today’s audience. Our Make in India efforts have resulted into producing innovative smartphones, compelling enough to be truly yours."

