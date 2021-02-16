LG rolls out 2021 smart TV line up globally: Details here

LG Electronics announced the global rollout of its 2021 TVs. The new line-up features new OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs. The range of screen sizes begin from 43 inches to 88 inches.

LG’s 2021 OLED TV technology is featured in Z1, G1, C1, B1, A1 series. All models in the G1 series feature the new OLED evo technology, that the company claims delivers better luminosity for higher brightness. The C1 series offers the most screen size options starting with the 48-inch up till 83-inch. For more price-sensitive OLED audience, the company has launched LG B1 and A1 series.

LG also introduced new QNED Mini LED TVs which use LCD TV technology. The series is available in an array of 8K (models QNED99, QNED95) and 4K (models QNED90, QNED85) and 4K options, these models employ LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting to achieve deeper blacks.

Of the LG 2021 TV lineup, the new NanoCell 8K and 4K TV provide the maximum number of options of 8K (models NANO99, NANO 95) and 4K range (models NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75). All models feature LG NanoCell display technology, employing nanoparticles to filter out color impurities. The TVs support Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode.

For gamers, LG has provided a new Game Optimizer which the company claims automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of game the user is playing: first-person shooter, role-playing or real-time strategy.

Every model in the 2021 LG TV lineup supports HDMI 2.1 feature and enhanced audio return channel (eARC). The TVs also support automatic low latency mode (ALLM).

According to the company, select TV series, models and sizes will begin rolling out to participating retailers in the first quarter continuing throughout the year with specific dates and lineups announced locally.

