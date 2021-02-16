LG rolls out 2021 smart TV line up globally: Details here

LG’s 2021 OLED TV technology is featured in Z1, G1, C1, B1, A1 series. All models in the G1 series feature the new OLED evo technology, that the company claims delivers better luminosity for higher brightness. The C1 series offers the most screen size options starting with the 48-inch up till 83-inch. For more price-sensitive OLED audience, the company has launched LG B1 and A1 series.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}