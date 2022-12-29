LG to reveal its optical zoom camera for phones at Consumer Electronic Show 2023

LG is all set to showcase its breakthrough telephoto camera for smartphones at its Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023. The consumer goods manufacturer has built a new camera component for smartphones which will let users zoom in from long distances without losing the quality of images and videos. LG announced on Tuesday stating that its latest lens module would come with similar telescopic features as a DSLR camera.
As per a press release from LG Innotek, an LG’s electronic components subsidiary, this new camera module would come mounted on the rear side of a smartphone and it will let users to zoom optically as they fill in all possible magnifications in the 4x to 9x range with one camera module.
The company claims that the upcoming optical zoom camera module for smartphones will achieve great filming experience with high-definition videos on different magnifications. It will make more space available on the smartphones for other components and also enhance the battery efficiency, claims the technology company.
Moreover, according to LG, the camera component which moves the lens to change the focal length for the new optical zoom. This actuator will provide more accurate and faster zooming experience, says the company. It will also support the OIS as well.
The press release from the LG Innotek further revealed that its new camera module will be thinner than its existing modules and it would reduce the infamous camera bump. The company stated that it is also set to work with Qualcomm to introduce software optimisations such as auto-focus, auto-exposure and auto-white balance to the camera for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.
As per the company, the upcoming camera module could soon be coming to several smartphones and LG will reveal the new component at CES 2023, which will commence on January 05.
Meanwhile, South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Monday it plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.1 billion) from this year to 2026 in a facility making batteries for electric vehicles and other goods.
The project in Ochang, South Korea, will include R&D and production facilities and related infrastructure, and is expected to add 1,800 employees, the company said in a statement.