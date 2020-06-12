Apple has revealed the next big event for developers on the company's platforms. Apple will be holding the WWDC 2020 event online from June 22 to June 26, owing to the pandemic that has disrupted the traditional way of conducting the conference. The community of Apple developers has over 23 million people.

The American company has also revealed the line-up of events that will begin from June 22. Apart from the keynote address, there will be 100 engineering sessions, a new developers' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.

"Now in its 31st year, WWDC20 will be the biggest WWDC to date, bringing together the global Apple developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented, virtual way, from June 22 to 26," the company said in a statement.

The event is conducted every year in order to provide developers with a deeper look into the newest updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Like most years, iOS is going to be the biggest start at the conference.

Developers will have the ability to learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions helmed by Apple engineers.

In order to connect the company with the developer community, over 1,000 Apple engineers will be answering questions and engage in technical discussions on 18 June.

The company will also be conducting a Swift Student Challenge on 16 June in order to celebrate student developers from all over the world. Students can grab the opportunity by creating their own Swift playground.

