Home >Technology >News >LinkedIn adds ‘creator mode’ to help more of its users turn influencers

LinkedIn adds ‘creator mode’ to help more of its users turn influencers

Microsoft Corp. bought LinkedIn in 2016 for roughly $26 billion.
3 min read . 01:41 PM IST ANN-MARIE ALCÁNTARA, The Wall Street Journal

  • The new setting will allow users to post hashtags high on their profile of the subjects they most frequently write about—likely encouraging others to follow them based on their interests

LinkedIn, the professional networking site, is inviting users to what it is calling “creator mode," a setting designed to encourage users to post more of their own original content, perhaps with an eye to becoming influencers, or in corporate-speak, thought leaders.

One of a gaggle of new features, creator mode alters the presentation of profiles to emphasize the topics that users discuss most on the platform. Once creator mode is selected, a user can post hashtags on their interests, which will appear underneath their job title atop the profile. In essence, creator mode moves up the “Activity and Featured" sections, which highlight posts and links that a user shares, so they are displayed before the bio boxes called “About."

