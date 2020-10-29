LinkedIn introduces new tool to help find desired jobs

The pandemic has caused a lot of turbulence in the jobs market and LinkedIn claims it is in a unique position to provide help to job seekers. The company is launching a new career explorer tool that allows users to transition into a new job while providing insights into what courses could help them make the job change easily.

According to data published by LinkedIn, the pandemic has disrupted the global economy, left 140 million people without a job and put another 1.6 billion at risk of income loss. The new tool is expected to help 722 million-strong LinkedIn members.

The new Career Explorer tool has already been launched in beta verison in English language.

The new tool can help job seekers map out their next step. Using LinkedIn data, the tool shows job seekers how their skills and past experience can translate into new roles, and provides LinkedIn Learning courses needed to fill in any skills gaps. It also allows job seekers to see who in their network has relevant experience so they can easily reach out for guidance and advice.

The professional networking platform also launched an new ‘OpenToWork’ profile photo frame that makes it easier for members to be discovered by employers. LinkedIn claims more than three million members globally have tried their new OpenToWork profile photo frame, and are receiving, on average, 40% more InMails from recruiters. They also are 20% more likely to receive messages from the broader LinkedIn community.

LinkedIn has also expanded their interview prep tools to cope with the changing needs of virtual the world. LinkedIn claims 70% of talent professionals globally say virtual interviews are here to stay.

The company also offers 1,000 hours of free learning courses from Microsoft and LinkedIn at opportunity.linkedin.com. Since June, nearly 13 million people around the world have learned new skills related to the most in-demand roles.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via