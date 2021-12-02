BENGALURU: Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched in Hindi, the first Indian regional language on the platform, with the goal to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally.

With this, LinkedIn aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world. Following the Hindi launch, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.

Starting today, as part of the first phase of the roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones.

As the next step, LinkedIn said it will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries, including more banking, and government jobs. The platform will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi.

India is a core market for growth at LinkedIn and the second largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members. India’s member base has grown by over 20 million in the past three years (15% year-on-year growth) and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic.

"In India, LinkedIn has been mission-critical to helping people connect, learn, grow and get hired during the pandemic and in this new world of work we are in. With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

"We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for every member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world," Gupta added.

