Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  LinkedIn outage affects thousands of users

LinkedIn outage affects thousands of users

There were over 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn, according to Downdetector,
1 min read . 21 Sep 2022Reuters

LinkedIn down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Thousands of users of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn were impacted on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Thousands of users of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn were impacted on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were over 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social networking service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

There were over 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social networking service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.