LinkedIn outage affects thousands of users
LinkedIn down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Thousands of users of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn were impacted on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were over 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social networking service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
