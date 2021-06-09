New Delhi: Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the launch of features that will help marketers reach new users with content, amplify their brand presence, and drive business.

The platform said these features will also provide marketers with deeper audience insights, making it easier to track how their promotional campaigns are performing on the site.

One of the features called ‘Boosting’ will help marketers convert any organic post that they notice is performing well into a paid ad which will appear in the feed of the users.

Event ads is another new feature which will help promote an event by highlighting key event details, like date, time, and how to join the event, to new audience, while also allowing members to learn if a mutual connection has expressed interest in attending. These ads will appear in the LinkedIn feed which is aimed at maximising attendance.

LinkedIn has also introduced ‘Custom Streaming’ which helps marketers broadcast their LinkedIn Live streams through streaming tools such as Zoom, WebEx, or OBS. In the coming months, the company said it will also enable an option to go live with Microsoft Teams. The feature has been introduced after live streams on LinkedIn witnessed over 400% year-over-year jump, in the past year.

“Navigating through the present volatility and unpredictability has made ‘time’ an even more valuable asset for marketers today, who continue to juggle many responsibilities, said Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions for India.

“Therefore, understanding when and how to easily shift organic marketing activities to paid advertising for maximum impact is imperative. Our new features will arm marketers with the right insights and resources to help marketers seamlessly reach more of their targeted audiences and grow their brand community, all while measuring impact in easier ways," he added.

