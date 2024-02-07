 LinkedIn's new AI-powered feature will make it easier to interact with your connections. Here's how it works | Mint
LinkedIn's new AI-powered feature will make it easier to interact with your connections. Here's how it works

LinkedIn is adding an AI-powered feature for Premium users that helps them draft first messages to people they aren't connected with. The platform is also introducing a 'Catch Up' tab to make it easier for users to start conversations with their connections.

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
LinkedIn is rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered feature that will make it easier for users to interact with their connections by drafting an icebreaker first response. The new feature comes at a time when the platform is expected to see a large influx of users due to recent job cuts at top companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Snap and others.

The new AI-powered feature uses information from both the sender's and recipient's profile to draft an initial message to someone, and users can edit the message before actually sending it. The new feature will only be available to LinkedIn Premium users, allowing them to start a conversation with people they aren't connected to.

Explaining the reasoning behind the new feature, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn, Naman Goel wrote, “One of the biggest challenges people face with networking is kicking off that first conversation with someone; The blank page problem can feel extra daunting. That's why we've introduced a new Premium feature to help."

Notably, the Microsoft-owned company had also released a similar feature for LinkedIn recruiters, allowing them to send unique and personalized messages to candidates by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. 

What other changes is LinkedIn making? 

LinkedIn is also adding a new “Catch Up" tab that is expected to make it easier for users to start a conversation with their connections by adding highlights about them like work anniversary, new job or if they are looking for a new job or hire someone. In an example given by LinkedIn, the new feature can for instance help remind users about their connections' 3rd anniversary and generate an opening line based on that like “Congrats on your 3-year work anniversary."

Moreover, LinkedIn is also changing the position of many key features like the connections recommendations will now be moved to a new ‘Grow’ tab while the connection requests option is being moved to the newsletter and events tab, reported TechCrunch.

 

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 01:14 PM IST
