LinkedIn's new AI-powered feature will make it easier to interact with your connections. Here's how it works
LinkedIn is rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered feature that will make it easier for users to interact with their connections by drafting an icebreaker first response. The new feature comes at a time when the platform is expected to see a large influx of users due to recent job cuts at top companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Snap and others.