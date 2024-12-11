NEW DELHI: The Linux Foundation, a non-profit that supports open-source software projects, announced on Wednesday the launch of the LF India. The newly lunched initiative aims at fostering open collaboration among Indian open-source developers, enterprises, government organisations, and the community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LF India will engage regional startups and Intergovernmental Organizations (IGOs) with an initial focus on open-source projects, including cloud-native, telecommunications, Edge/IoT, blockchain, security, and domain-specific AI technologies across all vertical segments, it said in a statement, adding that presently about 2 lakh developers in India actively contribute to open-source projects hosted by the Linux Foundation.

With LF India, the Linux Foundation aims to accelerate incubation and support for open source software (OSS) projects across startups, enterprises, and IGOs. For developers, LF India will invest in this growing, talented community through open source software training, local events and meetups, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As open source continues on its global growth trajectory, we are time and again inspired by the rapid adoption of open technology in India, driven by policy and investment by government and organizations across the region," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, Linux Foundation. “LF India is an important milestone in the Linux Foundation's mission to expand global awareness of open source. We look forward to future partnerships with government leaders, enterprises and the developer community during this exciting time of open source advancement."

India's fast-growing developer community is on track to be the world's largest by 2028. This highly skilled group is bolstered by the region's commitment to open innovation and technology, with a strong digital public infrastructure built with open source software. Investment in open technology continues to grow, creating opportunities for developers to contribute meaningfully to transformational technologies, thus enriching the growing deep tech startup ecosystem.

"We are excited to launch LF India focused on building collaborative open source communities and providing a sandbox for next generation projects," said Arpit Joshipura, GM/SVP and Head of LF India. "Our focus will be on local innovation with global impact and from consumption to contribution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Linux Foundation plays a key role in maintaining critical infrastructure projects including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and PyTorch.