Mumbai: Live learning sessions have become a crowd favourite in times of covid-19 with increased focus on remote learning.

A survey by digital skills training platform Simplilearn shows 86% of respondents whose organizations offered physical classroom training have moved to live online learning platforms since the start of the pandemic.

The survey conducted on the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on employee training programs and productivity post the implementation of work from home (WFH) had 82% saying live online learning programs were equally or more effective than physical classroom sessions, with artificial intelligence and machine learning skilling programs seeing the highest demand.

The covid-19 crisis has disrupted work patterns worldwide, and one of the work areas most affected has been employee learning and development.

In fact, a recent LinkedIn report also noted that within online learning itself group learning has shown an uptick across the globe as 75% of learning & development professionals expect an increase in social learning, enabling learners to engage with colleagues, instructors and fellow learners around topics and course content.

Krishna Kumar, CEO & Founder of Simplilearn, said, “This is a clear indicator that live or blended online learning programs will be the answer to skilling and learning continuity for working professionals. The pandemic and economic slowdown have also brought in the need for organizations and professionals to focus more on building capabilities in niche skills that would become inevitable for business continuity and sustenance."

The survey found functional training prioritized as a result of the pandemic includes AI/Machine Learning (44%), digital marketing (42%), cloud computing (42%), and cyber security (40%).

