Lockdown drives demand for home automation appliances

MUMBAI: When the lockdown was imposed, freelance writer Deepa Nair was faced with the overwhelming task of managing chores of not only her family of four in an upscale Mumbai neighbourhood but also that of her elderly mother who resides in the same building. Her husband, who works for a leading grocery delivery company, was also unable to pitch in due to his busy schedule. This is when she discovered that home automation solutions could bail her out to an extent.