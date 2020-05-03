Lockdown gives SaaS a push1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2020, 07:46 PM IST
The current lockdown has given software as a service a real push
The current lockdown has given software as a service a real push
SaaS (software as a service)adoption hasn't been as fast as its proponents hoped, but covid-19 has tilted the balance and the lockdown has forced many companies to adopt working from home, which has changed their perspective on SaaS.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated