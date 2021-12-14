Log4j: Inside the race to fix a potentially disastrous software flaw

After receiving the email from Chen, Apache’s volunteer programmers began working to fix the vulnerability before the rest of the world knew there was a problem.But on Dec. 8, the team received another email from Alibaba’s Chen, notifying them that someone had just revealed the details of the vulnerability on a Chinese blogging platform for the entire internet to see. “Some WeChat security chat groups are already discussing the details of the vulnerability, and some security researchers already have the vulnerability," Chen wrote. “We promise to keep it secret until your official release version comes out. Please hurry up."Chen didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The person who published the details of the flaw, who uses a pseudonym, didn’t respond to a request for comment.By then, hackers had already started exploiting the flaw, according to a tweet by CloudFlare Chief Executive Officer Matthew Prince. Some 20 hours later, Apache’s team working on Log4j published a “patch" to fix the problem. That’s when hackers began “mass exploitation" of the flaw, according to Prince.