Logging out of WhatsApp without losing chats? New feature in the works, suggests report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would give users greater control over how they manage their accounts, particularly when they wish to take a break from the messaging platform. According to a recent teardown of the latest beta version of the app for Android, users may soon be able to log out of WhatsApp on their primary device, a long-awaited feature for many.

The beta version 2.25.17.37 for Android, uncovered by Android Authority in collaboration with AssembleDebug, reveals that WhatsApp is testing a logout function nestled under the Settings > Account menu. While the feature is still under development, it offers a preview of what users can expect once it’s officially rolled out.

Crucially, the logout feature presents three distinct options: ‘Erase all data & preferences’, ‘Keep all data & preferences’, and ‘Cancel’. The first option will remove all chats and app data from the device, similar to a full reset. The second, however, will allow users to log out while retaining all conversations, files, and settings on their device. This ensures a seamless experience upon re-login, with users regaining immediate access to their data.

This added flexibility could appeal to users looking to temporarily disconnect from the app without having to uninstall it or delete their account, a limitation in many current messaging platforms. Until now, WhatsApp has lacked a proper logout feature, often leaving users with no choice but to remove the app entirely if they wish to pause their usage.

While there is no official timeline for the public rollout, the feature is expected to reach beta testers first before being included in a wider release on the stable channel.