Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: How to locate your polling booth online using mobile phone number
To find your polling booth, retrieve your EPIC number online via the NVSP portal, then use electoralsearch.eci.gov.in to get your designated booth details.
As India heads into the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, nearly 16 crore voters across 88 constituencies in 13 states are preparing to cast their ballots. Given the sheer volume of participants, knowing where to vote is key. Here is a guide on how to locate your designated polling booth online.