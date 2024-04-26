As India heads into the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, nearly 16 crore voters across 88 constituencies in 13 states are preparing to cast their ballots. Given the sheer volume of participants, knowing where to vote is key. Here is a guide on how to locate your designated polling booth online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as your Voter ID card, contains a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric code that the Election Commission of India (ECI) issues to every registered voter. This number, prominently displayed on the front of the Voter ID card, is crucial for finding your polling booth. If you don't have your EPIC code, you can retrieve it online from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

Steps to Find Your Polling Booth Online First, to obtain your EPIC number, visit the NVSP portal and navigate to the 'Services' section. You'll find two search options: 'Search by Details' or 'Search by Mobile.' If you choose 'Search by Details,' enter the required information, along with the captcha code, and click 'Search' to get your EPIC number.

Alternatively, you can use 'Search by Mobile.' Enter your registered mobile phone number, complete the captcha, and click 'Send OTP.' Once you receive the one-time password (OTP) on your phone, enter it to view your EPIC code.

After you've got your EPIC number, visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in to find your polling booth. Enter your EPIC code, select your state, fill in the captcha code, and click 'Search.' Your polling booth details should then appear, allowing you to plan your visit for voting day.

These simple steps ensure that voters can find their polling booth quickly and easily for the Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 2. Ensuring that citizens know where to vote is a crucial part of a smooth and successful electoral process. As people across India prepare to exercise their democratic rights, being informed about polling booth locations is vital for an inclusive election.

