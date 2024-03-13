Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Google restricts Gemini AI from responding to election-related queries
Google has restricted its Gemini AI chatbot from answering queries related to the upcoming elections. The latest update comes shortly after Gemini had given a controversial answer around the policies of PM Narendra Modi.
Google has begun restricting its Gemini AI chatbot from answering questions about the upcoming general elections in India and other countries. The news comes after Gemini was embroiled in a series of controversies last month, following which Google also had to pause Gemini's image generation capabilities.
Responding to the controversy around Gemini, Minister of State for IT & Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said, "Platforms like Google are significant powers on the internet. For them to do something wrong and then simply say, 'I'm sorry' or 'I apologize' is certainly not what the law expects them to do,"
