Lok Sabha elections 2024: OpenAI won't allow its AI to be used for ‘political campaigning, lobbying’
OpenAI has announced new policies to safeguard the democratic process during elections. These policies include allowing technology for political campaigning and lobbying, restricting the creation of deceptive chatbots, and more.
OpenAI has made a number of policy changes to prevent its generative AI-based technologies such as ChatGPT, Dall-e and the rest from undermining the 'democratic process' during upcoming elections. Notably, the world's leading democracies, including the US, UK and India, will go to the polls this year.