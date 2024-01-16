OpenAI has made a number of policy changes to prevent its generative AI-based technologies such as ChatGPT, Dall-e and the rest from undermining the 'democratic process' during upcoming elections. Notably, the world's leading democracies, including the US, UK and India, will go to the polls this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a blogpost about the new changes, OpenAI wrote, "We want to make sure that our AI systems are built, deployed, and used safely. Like any new technology, these tools come with benefits and challenges… As we prepare for elections in 2024 across the world's largest democracies, our approach is to continue our platform safety work by elevating accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and improving transparency."

“We work to anticipate and prevent relevant abuse—such as misleading “deepfakes", scaled influence operations, or chatbots impersonating candidates." the Sam Altman led startup added.

OpenAI's new policies ahead of 2024 elections: OpenAI said it will allow its technology to used for political campaigning and lobbying. The company is also resticting creation of chatbots that can pretend to be real people (candidates) or local governments.

The San Francisco-based AI startup said that it will also not allow applications that will deter people from participating in the democratic process like discouraging voters or misrepresenting qualifications.

OpenAI has also announced that it will implement a provenance classifier in order to help users detect images generated by Dall-E. The company said that its new tool will soon be made available to first group of testers including journalists and researchers.

Prior to this announcement, Meta, ownere of social media giants like Facebook and Instagram, had also barred political advertisements from using its generative AI based ad creation tools citing the ‘potential risks’ posed by this new technology.

In a blogpost on its website, Meta wrote,"We believe this approach will allow us to better understand potential risks and build the right safeguards for the use of Generative AI in ads that relate to potentially sensitive topics in regulated industries,"

