Long Island teen missing after travelling to New York City to meet Roblox contact: Report

A teenage boy from Long Island has been missing for more than two weeks after allegedly travelling alone to New York City to meet someone he encountered on the online gaming platform Roblox, according to police and his family.
According to Gamespot, Thomas Medlin disappeared on Friday, 9 January, after leaving the Stony Brook School on Long Island at around 3.30 PM local time. Investigators believe he boarded a Long Island Rail Road train bound for Manhattan.
Reportedly, security cameras later captured the 15 year old at Grand Central Terminal at approximately 5.30pm. Police say this was the last confirmed sighting in Manhattan before further footage placed him somewhere in Brooklyn, noted the report.
In an interview with News 12 Long Island, Thomas’s mother, Eva Yan, said her son’s disappearance has left the family deeply worried, particularly given the winter weather.
“He has never done anything like this before,” she said, describing him as a strong student who is well liked. The family has searched shelters and other locations, fearing he may be vulnerable.
His father, James Medlin, said he was shocked by his son’s actions and could not understand why he would leave without telling anyone.
The Suffolk County Police Department issued a public alert on 12 January, stating that detectives believe Thomas may have travelled to the city to meet someone he met through Roblox.
Police described him as white, about 5ft 4in tall, weighing roughly 130lb. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with red stripes, dark sweatpants with white stripes, glasses and carrying a black backpack.
Investigators reportedly traced his mobile phone to lower Manhattan and later identified surveillance footage of him in Brooklyn.
Roblox said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and expressed concern for Thomas and his family. In a statement, the company said it had reviewed activity linked to the case and found no evidence that Thomas was directed to move conversations off the platform or share personal contact details.
The company said chat logs appeared consistent with normal in game discussions, with no signs of voice chat use. Roblox added that it continues to strengthen its safety systems, while acknowledging that no platform can be entirely risk free.
Police are urging anyone who may have seen Thomas or has information about his whereabouts to come forward. The Suffolk County Police Department has asked members of the public to contact Fourth Squad detectives on 631 854 8452 or call emergency services.
His mother said the family’s priority remains simple. “We just want him to be safe.”
