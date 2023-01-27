One reason Apple appears to be starting with wearables is that microLED displays remain both expensive and devilishly difficult to manufacture, says Mr. Virey. Every microLED pixel that goes into such a display must be physically picked up and moved onto the display surface. For larger chips and components, manufacturers typically use “pick and place" robot arms to do this. For chips this small, using that technology is basically impossible, and a variety of other “mass-transfer" techniques have been invented. Some are quite exotic, like ones that use lasers to push the tiny microLED chips around.