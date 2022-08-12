Loopholes in code banks make app users vulnerable to hackers2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:45 AM IST
- Hackers are installing malicious packages in a leading Python code repository, PyPI, that is used by over 600,000 developers
NEW DELHI : On 8 August, US security firm Check Point Research issued a report which highlighted that hackers are installing malicious packages in a leading Python code repository, PyPI, that is used by over 600,000 developers globally and is part of nearly 3.7 million app releases.