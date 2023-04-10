Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth gets release date. Check details

Exciting news for fans of The Lord of the Rings series, as the release date for its new mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, has been confirmed for May 10th on Google Play Store. The announcement was made via a new trailer, which also revealed that the game will be available for both Android and iOS devices after a soft launch.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is just one of the five upcoming Lord of the Rings games. It is an RPG adventure that primarily revolves around turn-based strategic combat.

Gamers who are interested in playing The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth can pre-register for the game, even though the official release date is May 10, 2023. To do so, they can either visit the official website of the game and click on the pre-register option, or sign-up through EA's official website and select the pre-register option once it becomes available.

By pre-registering for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, players can enjoy a variety of benefits and perks. In addition to receiving the latest game updates from the developer, pre-registered players will also receive premium in-game content, rewards, and bonuses, such as in-game currency and resources.

The plot of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is heavily inspired by Tolkien's expansive world of Middle-earth from the Lord of the Rings series. Players will have the opportunity to relive some of the iconic characters from the franchise, such as Frodo and Pippin, as they work to defeat the evil forces invading Middle-earth.

It has various Campaign Modes that center on the PvE environment. Every mode has multiple levels where players must upgrade their skills and weapons as they progress. You can form a team of up to five characters to defeat enemies. Unlocking more powerful heroes and adding them to your team is one of the main gameplay features. Completing each level rewards players with rare items and weapons.

This title, developed by Embracer and published by Electronic Arts, will launch on May 10, 2023, on the Google Play Store. It features both PvE and PvP modes for players to enjoy.