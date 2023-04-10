Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth gets release date. Check details

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth gets release date. Check details1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:29 PM IST
- Gamers who are interested in playing The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth can pre-register for the game, even though the official release date is May 10, 2023.
Exciting news for fans of The Lord of the Rings series, as the release date for its new mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, has been confirmed for May 10th on Google Play Store. The announcement was made via a new trailer, which also revealed that the game will be available for both Android and iOS devices after a soft launch.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×