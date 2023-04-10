Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth gets release date. Check details

Gamers who are interested in playing The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth can pre-register for the game, even though the official release date is May 10, 2023. To do so, they can either visit the official website of the game and click on the pre-register option, or sign-up through EA's official website and select the pre-register option once it becomes available.

