Lost or stolen? New Google feature makes it harder to access your data: All you need to know

Google is introducing a new security feature for Android devices that will automatically restart a smartphone if it remains locked for three consecutive days. The update, part of Google Play services version 25.14, began rolling out on Monday and is designed to prevent unauthorised access to user data by placing the phone in a secure state.

If a device hasn’t been unlocked for 72 hours, it will reboot automatically, entering what is known as theBefore First Unlock (BFU) state. In this state, all user data is encrypted, and biometric authentication methods like fingerprint or facial recognition are turned off. To access the device and decrypt its contents, the user must enter their passcode. Once this is done, the device transitions to the After First Unlock (AFU) state.

This additional layer of protection is intended to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands, especially in the event of theft or loss. Since a reboot triggers the BFU state, unauthorised users are blocked from accessing the phone’s contents without the passcode.

According to Google’s changelog, the feature will be available for Android smartphones and is likely to be extended to Android tablets. The company has also stated that the feature will be optional, suggesting users will have the ability to enable or disable it through device settings.

This move closely follows Apple’s implementation of a similar feature, known as Inactivity Reboot, introduced with iOS 18.1 in October 2024. Apple’s version also restarts devices that haven’t been accessed for 72 hours, enhancing security by requiring a passcode upon reboot. Reports of iPhones seized by authorities restarting on their own brought attention to the feature shortly after its release.